RBL Bank Q4 net profit down 54% on higher provisioning

Private sector lender RBL Bank reported a 53.7 per cent decline in net profit at ₹114.36 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20 on account of higher provisions. The bank had made a net profit of ₹247.18 crore a year ago.

For FY20, the bank’s net profit fell 42 per cent to ₹506 crore against ₹867 crore in FY19.

The lender had total net income of ₹1,522 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was 33 per cent higher than ₹1,148 crore a year ago.

Its net interest income grew 38 per cent to ₹1,021 crore in the quarter under review from a year ago, while other income increased by 22 per cent to ₹501 crore in the same period.

Net interest margin stood at 4.93 per cent as on March 31, 2020, against 4.23 per cent a year ago. Provisions shot up to ₹604.18 crore in the January to March 2020 quarter when compared to ₹199.97 crore a year ago.

Net, gross NPAs

Gross non performing assets surged more than two-fold to ₹2,136.52 crore or 3.62 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020, from 1.38 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs also shot up to 2.05 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2020, versus 0.69 per cent a year ago.

On the economic slowdown post the lockdown to prevent coronavirus, Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank, said the lender has taken a conservative view and believes that economic activity will revive to 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the earlier level by September or October.

“The stress on corporate book despite Covid will be much less, though it will be higher in retail,” he told reporters in a call on Thursday. He also stressed that all deposit segments of the bank are now stable and grew by ₹2,500 crore in April after outflows in March following the YES Bank moratorium.

“Deposit traction is gaining momentum again, and our deposits are now higher than the March 31 levels and in excess of ₹60,000 crore as of April-end,” he said.

As on March 31, 2020, deposits amounted to ₹58,019 crore, which was 7 per cent higher year-on-year, but a three per cent decline from December 31, 2019.

Ahead of the results, RBL Bank shares closed 2.46 per cent lower at ₹128.90 apiece on the BSE.