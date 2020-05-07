RBL Bank Q4 net profit down 54% on higher provisioning

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Private sector lender RBL Bank reported a 53.7 per cent decline in net profit at ₹114.36 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20 on account of higher provisions. The bank had made a net profit of ₹247.18 crore a year ago.
For FY20, the bank’s net profit fell 42 per cent to ₹506 crore against ₹867 crore in FY19.
The lender had total net income of ₹1,522 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was 33 per cent higher than ₹1,148 crore a year ago.
Its net interest income grew 38 per cent to ₹1,021 crore in the quarter under review from a year ago, while other income increased by 22 per cent to ₹501 crore in the same period.
Net interest margin stood at 4.93 per cent as on March 31, 2020, against 4.23 per cent a year ago. Provisions shot up to ₹604.18 crore in the January to March 2020 quarter when compared to ₹199.97 crore a year ago.
Gross non performing assets surged more than two-fold to ₹2,136.52 crore or 3.62 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020, from 1.38 per cent a year ago.
Net NPAs also shot up to 2.05 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2020, versus 0.69 per cent a year ago.
On the economic slowdown post the lockdown to prevent coronavirus, Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank, said the lender has taken a conservative view and believes that economic activity will revive to 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the earlier level by September or October.
“The stress on corporate book despite Covid will be much less, though it will be higher in retail,” he told reporters in a call on Thursday. He also stressed that all deposit segments of the bank are now stable and grew by ₹2,500 crore in April after outflows in March following the YES Bank moratorium.
“Deposit traction is gaining momentum again, and our deposits are now higher than the March 31 levels and in excess of ₹60,000 crore as of April-end,” he said.
As on March 31, 2020, deposits amounted to ₹58,019 crore, which was 7 per cent higher year-on-year, but a three per cent decline from December 31, 2019.
Ahead of the results, RBL Bank shares closed 2.46 per cent lower at ₹128.90 apiece on the BSE.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...