RBL Bank stock tanks as CEO goes on leave, RBI naming additional director

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The RBL Bank stock tanked on Monday as developments over the last weekend had a ripple effect even as the Reserve Bank of India stated that the Bank is well capitalised and that its financial position remains satisfactory.
The Bank’s stock price slumped 18.32 per cent (or by ₹31.60) to close at ₹140.90 apiece against the previous close of ₹172.50. The stock hit a low of ₹132.35 and a high of ₹155.25. The opening price was also the intraday high price.
Two developments cast a shadow over the Bank’s stock. The RBI last week appointed an additional director — RBI Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal — on the RBL Bank’s board. Further, the bank’s MD and CEO, Vishwavir Ahuja, proceeded on medical leave. These developments were interpreted by market players to mean all is not well with the Bank.
Referring to speculation relating to RBL Bank in certain quarters, the RBI on Monday said there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports. The Bank’s financial health remains stable, it said.
Calling attention to RBL Bank’s half-yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the RBI said the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and a Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.
Further, the central bank clarified that the appointment of Additional Director/s in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs support in regulatory/supervisory matters.
In a media call on December 26, interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja said RBL Bank and its management team had the full support of the RBI. He emphasised that the Bank had excess liquidity of about ₹15,000 crore, refinance from the RBI and bank lines to manage any volatility in deposits.
Rajeev Ahuja underscored that these developments are not on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposit levels. “We want to allay any concerns any of you may have in this regard. The Bank has the full support of the RBI. The Board has elevated an existing member of the management team to the interim MD and CEO role which should allay concerns on the strategy and smooth functioning of the Bank as well as the strength of the overall franchise,” he told the media.
Meanwhile, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, has sought Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s immediate intervention in the interest of RBL Bank depositors and consider taking necessary steps, including merger of the Bank with a Public Sector Bank.
The market was also abuzz with reports that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and D-Mart founder RK Damani had approached the RBI to buy 10 per cent stake in the Bank. However, this could not be confirmed.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...