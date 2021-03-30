RBL Bank, Tide tie up for SME-focussed India platform

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it will provide banking infrastructure for Tide’s India platform, which is focussed on small and medium enterprises.
“This collaboration will enable Tide to bring its platform to the Indian markets with a full-fledged launch,” it said in a statement on the tie-up with Tide India, which is a part of business banking fintech Tide UK.
“Under the tie-up, businesses — especially small- and medium-sized enterprises — have an option to open current and savings accounts at RBL Bank through Tide’s business platform. Depending on customer requirements, the bank can also integrate its payment APIs (application programming interfaces) to enable Tide users to make seamless transactions from Tide’s platform,” it further said.
Apart from supporting the organised SME sector, Tide will also focus on serving companies in the unregistered and unorganised sector. It plans to acquire 25,000 customers in the next financial year and scale up to 20 lakh customers in the next five years.
“With this partnership, we are ready to begin initial testing of Tide India, before entering into similar partnerships with other leading fintech providers to build our platform during the course of 2021,” said Oliver Prill, Tide CEO.
Surinder Chawla, Head – Branch Banking, RBL Bank, said: “RBL Bank has agile technological capabilities and compelling customer offerings to help Tide build a strong foundation in the country and scale up its business.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...