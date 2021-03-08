RBL Bank to focus on branch expansion in next few years

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Private sector RBL Bank is eyeing aggressive branch expansion over the next few years, and plans to open at least 75 new branches annually.
“We have always, at the maximum, done 30 to 40 branches, except for a year or two when we did 55 to 60 branches. But now, we have agreed to do upwards of 75 branches a year for the next two-three-four years,” said Surinder Chawla, Head, Branch Banking, RBL Bank.
As on December 31, 2020, the lender had about 403 branches and hopes to end this fiscal with about 425 branches.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Chawla noted that with branches come multiple new customers and also the opportunity to cross-sell.
Explaining the strategy for the branch expansion, he said, “As a bank, we are very small right now in terms of our network, which is not even present in some Capital cities of the country. So, we have a bit of catch-up to do.”
With the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the lender has also invested significantly in digital technologies.
“What digital does is, first, it increases the catchment area for the branch; second, it can give a significant fillip in terms of cost savings for operations; and three, in terms of acquisition, it can get a much higher number of scale of customers than what one would get only from the branches,” said Chawla.
“Adding a branch actually serves multiple purposes for our customers; it gives us liability granular, it gives us stability, it gives a fee,” he said.
RBL Bank has also been working on increasing granularity of retail deposits and retiring high-cost chunky money, he further noted.
“Our retail has been growing very well. On the retail side, we are going to end the year at about 60 per cent growth on the CASA,” he said, adding that the bank has also overcome issues that emanated after the YES Bank crisis last year when there was a flight of deposits from many private banks.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...