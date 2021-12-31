RBL Bank’s board constitutes search panel to identify MD & CEO

RBL Bank’s Board has constituted a search committee to identify and evaluate candidates for the position of MD & CEO both from within and outside the Bank.

The committee comprises the Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, two members of the Board and one external expert, the private sector bank said in a regulatory filing late Thursday.

“The Board has decided to appoint a reputed recruitment firm for the purpose. The Bank will endeavor to complete the succession process at an early date,” per the filing

RBL Bank on Thursday had said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for three months with effect from December 25, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

RBI last week had appointed an additional director - its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal - on the Bank’s Board. Further, the Bank’s MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on medical leave.

The Bank’s Board, at its meeting on December 25, 2021, had appointed Rajeev Ahuja (Executive Director) as interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals.