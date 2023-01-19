Torrent Investments, at the NCLT hearing on Thursday, argued that the minutes of the CoC (committee of creditors) meetings from December 23 reflect that the CoC had recorded that the revised bid submitted by Hinduja Group was non-compliant.

Darius Khambata, on behalf of Torrent, said that the minutes show that the administrator had recorded that Hinduja’s revised bid was deficient and that it would be unfair to Torrent to give Hinduja another chance to bid.

As such, no observation was made regarding Torrent’s bid being non-compliant, he said, adding that the same is a new argument now being used by the CoC.

The CoC had noted that the Hinduja’s bid had not been submitted in accordance with the Challenge mechanism, whereas Torrent’s bid had been approved, subject to verification of the NPV (net present value), he said, adding that the administrator had then stated that it would be unfair to ask Torrent to revise their bid in order to comply with the mechanism’s rules.

Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder after the first round of auction, with the highest NPV bid of ₹8,640 crore. However, a day later, the only other bidder—the Hinduja Group—revised its proposal to outbid Torrent Investments. The latter took Reliance Capital to NCLT, claiming that Hinduja’s revised bid should not be considered and that going for a second auction would be illegal and go against the spirit of IBC.

The NCLT adjourned the hearing till Friday, saying that it will also take a decision on the extension of the second round of auction, currently scheduled to be held on Monday.

Harish Salve argued on behalf of Hinduja, saying that the final decision on bids and the commercial value of assets lies with the CoC and that if they find Hinduja’s bid non-compliant, that could also be rejected. Mahesh Agarwal said that Torrent’s bid was misleading as the NPV calculated by the CoC was Rs 8,142 crore—lower than the declared NPV of ₹8,640 crore.

In response, Khambata said that Torrent’s issue was not with the CoC’s discretion on bids but with following the process of the challenge mechanism. He added that the NPV submitted by Torrent was per the computation methodology defined by the CoC, which is why the minutes reflect that the bid had been accepted by the CoC.