RCap resolution: Bidders for subsidiaries will have to form consortia and bid for whole company

Bidders for debt-ridden Reliance Capital will be expected to bid for the company as a whole and not for individual subsidiries. Applicants that have already expressed interest to acquire individual clusters or subsidiaries of RCap will now be expected to form consortia and bid for the entire company.

The consortia will also have to bid on an all cash basis, said a source close to the development

This follows discussions between the Administrator and the Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital who had been working out modalities for the sale of profit making subsidiaries such as Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

“Now, a company that has submitted expression of interest only for one of the clusters will have to form a consortium with other companies who have bid for other businesses of RCap and then that consortium will submit a financial bid for the entire RCap,” said the source.

Bidders will be given 30 days to form consortium amongst themselves.

The Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital is expected to meet on April 13 (Wednesday) to finalise the Request for Resolution Plan.

According to the earlier issued document inviting expression of interest, bidders could bid for either the whole of Reliance Capital as the first option or for business clusters or subsidiaries as the second option. Around 22 bidders, out of the total 55 EOIs received, have bid for the entire company, while the rest have bid for different subsidiaries of RCap, individually or in combination.

However, the subsidiaries are profit making and well capitalised. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, no compliant plan can be submitted under the second option for individual business clusters as there is no need for a turnaround.

The CoC and Administrator had been engaged in discussions on how to iron out this issue.

Now bidders under the second option will have to compete with bidders under the first option.

“There are concerns that this will lower the number of bids for the company and the competition will go down,” the source said, adding that there are also questions on whether such an option is compliant with IBC norms.

As a result of these challenges, the Request for Resolution Plan for Reliance Capital has been delayed. It was originally expected to be issued by April 5.