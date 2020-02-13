Recruitment bias: West Bengal Finance Minister writes to RBI Governor

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighting what he described as the alleged recruitment bias against the Kolkata office of the apex bank.

He referred to a recent notification from the RBI calling for appointment of assistants where out of 926 posts to be filled up in the country, the Kolkata office has been allotted only 11, or just about 1 per cent.

Sense of discrimination

BusinessLine had reported the matter on January 28 and February 4, with the All India RBI Employees Association and RBI Employees Association, Kolkata, escalating it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In his letter, Amit Mitra reminded the Governor that the Kolkata office is the second-largest office of the RBI with jurisdiction over Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. “Yet it appears that...the number of vacancies of this office has been reduced to 11, the lowest among all RBI offices in 2020, generating a sense of discrimination from a pan-India institution such as the RBI.”

The number of vacancies for the Kolkata office has been declining in a consistent manner every year since 2012. Vacancies arising on account of retirement and promotions to higher cadre have been left unfilled over the years.

Alarming situation

Mitra invited the Governor’s attention to the ‘alarming situation’ regarding vacancies allotted to the Kolkata office for the purpose of appointment of assistants from 2012. (See chart).

He requested the Governor to look into the matter in an impartial manner so that the Kolkata office of the RBI does not suffer from the ‘obvious disparity’ in regard to allocation of vacancies.

“I strongly believe that an institution of the stature of RBI should be more sensitive to the regional aspirations and non-discriminatory in its approach towards all regions of our country. West Bengal, with a vast talent pool, deserves fair treatment for the second-largest office of the apex bank.”