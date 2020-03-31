Regulatory sandbox: IRDAI clears 16 products

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved 16 products under the Regulatory Sandbox in the second tranche.
“The evaluation committee constituted by the Authority has evaluated the second tranche of the proposals related to non-life, life and intermediaries and made their recommendations,” the insurance regulator said in a circular issued on Tuesday.
The approval has been given to 16 different products proposed by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Tata AIG, Go Digit General Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Lombard, India First Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI PruLife.
The products approved include motor insurance, trade credit insurance for SMEs, parametric insurance, outpatient health cover, disease management, dynamic terms cover and livelihood protection. The period of approval is from May 1 to October 31, 2020.
The regulatory sandbox here refers to live testing of new, innovative products in a controlled regulatory environment backed by relaxation of certain norms by the IRDAI for the limited purpose of testing. The objective behind this approach is to identify innovative ideas to foster growth in the insurance sector.
After calling for applications in September last year, IRDAI relased first tranche of approvals a couple of months ago.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...