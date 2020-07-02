Release Sishu loan interest subvention amounts to borrowers, SIDBI tells banks

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has asked banks and other member lending institutions (MLIs) to ensure release of interest subvention amounts to the borrowers.
All MLIs should also inform their borrowers about the interest subvention scheme and its benefits, it said in a circular.
The Centre had earlier announced interest subvention of 2 per cent for a period of 12 months as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ economic relief package in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has designated SIDBI as the Nodal Agency for implementation of the scheme.
Detailing the operational guidelines of the scheme, SIDBI said MLIs should route their claims for the amounts through nodal officers appointed for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).
As per the guidelines of the scheme, all small business loans of up to ₹50,000 availed under the Sishu scheme of Mudra are eligible for interest subvention.
They should also be standard accounts in the books of the lending institutions as on March 31, 2020.
Apart from banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, NBFC-investment and credit companies, NBFC-MFIs including societies and trusts that have submitted their performance and NPA data on this category of loans up to March 31, 2020, are eligible to stake their claims for refund from SIDBI.
Under PMMY, collateral-free loans are given under three categories — Shishu (up to ₹50,000), Kishore (₹50,000-₹5 lakh) and Tarun (₹10 lakh).
These loans are given by commercial banks, RRBs, small finance banks (SFBs), MFIs and NBFCs. Public sector banks, however, have been the major channels of distribution, with a lion’s share in the total disbursals since the beginning of the scheme.
The Sishu loans account for about 45 per cent of the total loans under Mudra. As on March 30, 2020, the total loans sanctioned under Mudra stood at ₹3,37,465 crore.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...