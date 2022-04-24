Reliance Cap resolution: All cash bids to get top priority

All cash bids that ensure high upfront recovery for the financial creditors will get maximum scores during the proposed evaluation of bids for the resolution of Reliance Capital.

According to sources close to the development, the evaluation matrix will give the highest marks to all cash bids, followed by the net present value (NPV), including deferred payments and upfront cash value.

The evaluation matrix, which will be a part of the Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP) document for Reliance Capital, is being finalised by the Committee of Creditors. The RFRP is likely to be shared with the bidders later this week, latest by around April 28.

The timeline for payment of upfront cash payment would be a maximum of 90 days. It would have to be supported by a sponsor support letter or a demand draft of an unconditional letter of commitment from the bank.

Companies bidding for Reliance Capital at the company level or Option 1 will be able to make an all cash bid or a combination of upfront cum deferred payment. However, only upfront cash payment would be permitted for companies that bid under Option 2 or for various business clusters or subsidiaries.

These companies will also have to form a consortium amongst themselves and then bid for the whole company.

Cash on the books of company will accrue to the financial creditors and will not be considered as part of upfront cash recovery.

Sources said that the companies offering all cash bids will also be exempt from another evaluation criteria of equity infusion for improvement of business operations.

The Administrator of Reliance Capital had last week released the final list of eligible prospective resolution applicants for Reliance Capital. This included as many as 54 companies of which 22 had bid for both the options.

The total verified claims of Reliance Capital is estimate at ₹23,666 crore.