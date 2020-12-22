Reliance Capital: 10 more bids submitted

Another 10 bids have been submitted for the assets of Reliance Capital.

Sources said these include a bid by Apollo, which has submitted an expression of interest for Reliance Capital on an as is where is basis. SBI Life Insurance is also understood to have submitted a bid for Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

The Committee of Debenture Holders of Reliance Capital had on December 7 decided to extend the deadline for bids for certain subsidiaries of the debt ridden group to December 17.

Reliance Capital had floated an expression of interest for selling stake in its subsidiaries as part of the process to pay off its dues to creditors. The initial deadline had been set as December 1.