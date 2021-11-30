Reliance Capital’s public shareholders to take the biggest hit

Public shareholders of Reliance Capital, with over 97 per cent stake in the company, will take the biggest hit with the Reserve Bank of India superseding the board of the company even as the ousted Chairman and promoter Anil Ambani has nothing much to lose as he had reduced stake in the debt-laden company from over 52 per cent in December 2018 to less than 2 per cent by March 2020.

Data with BSE shows that the promoter group, led by Ambani and his family, owns just 1.51 per cent stake in the troubled Reliance Capital as on September 30, 2021 while public shareholders held a 97.85 stake in the company. Retail shareholders with a share capital of up to ₹2 lakh hold as much as 57.53 per cent stake in the company.

“Past failures such as those at Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd indicate that rarely a company with high promoter stake fails. Promoters that have skin in the game in most cases tend to stay committed to the company. The first red flag is when the promoter stake begins to come down. When a ship is about to sink, promoters are first to leave. This should be a trigger for the Reserve Bank of India to sit up and take action, rather than wait till the company has completely failed,” said JN Gupta, Managing Director, Stakeholder Empowerment Services.

RBI supersedes the board of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital

LIC with a stake of 2.98 per cent, is the single largest shareholder of Reliance Capital. Ramkrishna Reddy Chinta is another large shareholder of Reliance Capital with 2.16 per cent stake while his firm R K R Investments Services Private Limited holds another 1.43 per cent shares.

BSE data shows that the promoter group held over 53 per cent stake in Reliance Capital as of June 30, 2008 and it continued to remain as high as 52.24 per cent as on December 31, 2018, following which it was gradually reduced. It was diluted from 47.48 per cent as on March 31, 2019 to just 1.51 per cent by March 31, 2020 and has remained constant at that level.

‘Re-look at ownership norms must’

The RBI must re-look at ownership norms and rather than having just a maximum cap for promoter holding, it should also prescribe a minimum threshold, Gupta further said.

“RBI must learn new tricks of the trade and examine these triggers for it is the largest stakeholder in the banking and NBFC system, representing 130 crore people,” he noted.

With Reliance Capital facing liquidity problems and defaulting on repayments, institutional investors have also gradually pared down their stake and experts point out that apart from LIC, there are hardly any institutions and banks holding on to shares of the company.

FPI holdings

Foreign portfolio investors, which held as much as 22.74 per cent stake in Reliance Capital as on June 30, 2019, owned just 0.43 per cent shares by September 30, 2021 this year.

LIC too has lowered its holding in the company from 3.82 per cent of shares that it held in the June 2019 quarter.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd had in June this year announced that it had sold 95 lakh shares comprising a 3.76 per cent stake in Reliance Capital in the open market. Before the stake sale, HDFC held a 6.43 per cent stake in Reliance Capital, which had then dropped to 2.67 per cent. It had acquired the stake in April 2020 by invoking pledged shares