Religare to sell stake in RFL for ₹330 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Religare Enterprises is selling its entire stake in NBFC arm Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) to TCG Advisory Services for ₹330 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Religare Enterprises (REL) said in the filing that a share purchase agreement has been signed with TCG for selling stake in RFL, which is an SME-focussed NBFC and also owns a majority shareholding in housing finance provider, Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (RHDFCL). REL, in July 2019, signed a binding term sheet with TCG Advisory Services to sell its NBFC and housing finance businesses.

According to the filing, REL is divesting its entire stake in RFL for ₹330 crore. The transaction is subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other conditions.

