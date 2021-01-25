Repco Bank bags three awards

Repco Bank on Monday announced that it has bagged three awards at the Frontiers In Cooperative Banking Awards (FCBA) 2020, a National Cooperative Banking Summit held at a virtual session on January 22 and 23.

The awards include women leader of the year award for Repco Bank MD RS Isabella, Best Digital Bank Award and Best Fraud Control Initiative among co-operative banks.

The award ceremony was presided over by Purshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Repco Bank, which renders services to the rehabilitation and upliftment of repatriates from Burma and Sri Lanka, currently has a business mix of ₹16,000 crore covering a client base of more than 10 lakh customers.