Repo rate cut was to deal with collapse in demand: MPC

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
While all members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) were on the same page vis-a-vis the need for a repo rate cut to deal with the collapse in demand due to COVID-19, one of them differed from others on the quantum, emphasising that big cuts should be saved for when the economy starts reviving, and not when the country is in a lock-down.
Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, while voting for a 25 basis points cut in repo rate, observed that: “Rate cuts, assuming that there is transmission and banks lend, works most effectively when the economy is on the upside. The MPC should keep some gunpowder dry.”
Five members of the MPC voted for a 40 basis point cut in the repo rate (the interest rate at which the central bank lends funds to banks to help them overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) last month from 4.40 per cent to 4 per cent. The RBI on Friday released the minutes of the MPC meeting.
Referring to the reverse repo rate being cut thrice in succession to 3.35 per cent, Ghate said the idea behind the asymmetric cuts is to use the LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) corridor as an instrument of monetary policy. For all practical purposes the reverse repo rate is now the effective policy rate.
“I worry that the current quantum of liquidity will be difficult to unwind when things return back to normal. RBI’s liquidity policy has helped stabilize financial markets, but lender of last resort policies, as is widely recognised, are not useful outside a crisis, and thus should not be viewed as part of normal monetary policy,” he added.
Ease financial conditions
Pami Dua, former Director, Delhi School of Economics, said in order to revive growth and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, it is important to ease financial conditions further.
Dua opined: “In the current scenario, with heightened uncertainty and a near-standstill in economic activity, this (repo rate cut) may not necessarily lead to an immediate increase in borrowing, but should raise consumer confidence and investor sentiment, going forward.”
Ravindra H. Dholakia, former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, underscored that there are all symptoms of a recession – fall in aggregate demand, negative real growth and high unemployment.
“The government has provided a major fiscal boost through a series of announcements. The role of the monetary policy under such circumstances should be to supplement and support the fiscal efforts to bring the economy out of the unprecedented crisis.
“Without exhausting all the space for policy rate cuts, in this meeting I, therefore, vote for a 40 bps cut in the policy Repo Rate,” he said.
Janak Raj, Executive Director, RBI, said given the long transmission lags with which monetary policy operates, it is important to create enabling financing conditions so that economic activity takes off swiftly as soon as normalcy is restored. Should inflation trajectory turn out as expected, some more policy space may open up, going forward, he added.
He noted that: “For monetary policy actions to transmit fully to the credit market, it is important that banks remain well capitalised. Only banks with strong balance sheets could be expected to support lending activity as and when credit demand picks up.”
Nurture green shoots
MD Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI, felt that in the evolving configuration of growth and inflation, monetary policy can inspire confidence among households and businesses to break the vortex of public preference for deposits over spending and banks’ aversion to lend and invest.
“Ahead of turning to mend broken areas of activity, it is important to nurture the green shoots that have become visible – as in agriculture and allied activities – so that they take root and grow.
“These considerations warrant backing up past actions and stance with another decisive reduction in the policy rate while persevering with the accommodative stance.
“The experience of central banks has been that monetary policy acts best when it is reinforced by policy actions and stance in the same direction repetitively till the desired objectives are achieved,” Patra said.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said given the enormity of a collapse in demand, the need is to move ahead full throttle to ease financing conditions further so as to revive consumption and revitalize investment.
“The benign inflation outlook that is expected for the second half of 2020-21, coupled with the rising probability of a sharper loss of growth momentum in the near-term, has provided us with more policy space to ease financial conditions further and stimulate growth.
“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the MPC has voted for front-loading its actions. In view of the deteriorating outlook, it is critical to reinforce these actions in sync with the space provided by the underlying conditions,” explained Das.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Valuation could rise further in a foreign listing
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...