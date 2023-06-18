The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging missing banknotes printed by banknote printing presses are incorrect.

These reports are based on an erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005, from the printing presses, RBI said in a clarification.

According to a Free Press Journal report, which is based on data obtained under the RTI by activist Manoranjan Roy, while the mints issued 8,810.65 million pieces of the newly designed ₹500 note, the RBI has only received 7,260 million.

“No one knows the whereabouts of the 1,760.65 million of ₹500 notes which have mysteriously gone missing, taking into account the 210 million pieces printed in the Nashik mint between April 2015 and March 2016…,” the report alleged.

The RBI said: “It may be noted that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to RBI are properly accounted for. It is further informed that there are robust systems in place for the reconciliation of banknotes printed at the presses and supplied to RBI. These include protocols to monitor production, storage, and distribution of banknotes.”

Members of the public are, therefore, requested to rely on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters, the Central bank said.