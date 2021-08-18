Money & Banking

Reserve Bank allows HDFC Bank to sell new credit cards

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 18, 2021

The Central Bank had issued orders in December, February to HDFC Bank on certain incidents of outages in the internet banking utilities of the bank

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed the restrictions placed on the bank to issue new cards.

RBI had issued orders in December and February to HDFC Bank on certain incidents of outages in the internet banking /mobile banking/payment utilities of the bank over the past two years.

“As a further update to the above intimations, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated August 17, 2021, has relaxed the restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the bank has taken note of the said RBI letter, it said. HDFC Bank said the restrictions on all new launches of the digital business generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 will continue till further review by RBI.

“We will continue to engage with RBI and ensure compliance on all parameters,” the bank said. Stock of HDFC Bank traded 2.06 per cent up at ₹1,546.00 apiece on BSE.

Published on August 18, 2021

