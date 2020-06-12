Revamped office spaces await Europe’s bankers

Banks in European regions worst hit by the Covid-19 outbreak are getting ready to welcome more staff back to the office, but the workplace will look a bit different.

With infections subsiding but not completely eliminated, lenders in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain are upgrading the air conditioning, installing sanitisers, limiting access to common areas, and marking floors, desks and elevators with arrows and stickers to keep staff conscious of the need for social distancing. Things touched by many people – fingerprint scanners and coffee machines have been shut down to reduce the risk of transmission.

Northern Italy

At UniCredit, about 10 per cent of 4,000 employees based at three skyscrapers in Milan, one of Europe’s hardest-hit cities, have returned. The bank set out what it calls Golden Rules: screening for temperature, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and keeping distance from one another. Any breach can result in a formal sanction.

Elevators can only be used by four people at a time, and workers cant move between floors. All common areas are closed, including the on-site babysitting center, gym and dining halls. Employees cant bring in food from outside. The bank willallow many essential work tripsfrom June 15, though travel to and from the U.S., Brazil and Russia will remain mostly off-limits.

Intesa Sanpaolo plans to have 50 per cent of workers back by September. Intesas 39-floor Turin tower, with no windows and 16 elevators, required special efforts to meet sanitary requirements. Air-conditioning filters were upgraded, and like UniCredit, a maximum of four people are allowed in an elevator with crosses marked on the floor where they should stand.

Madrid

Banco Santander’s suburban campus eliminates some of the headaches faced by companies operating in transit-dependent city centers. Still, its only allowing 25 per cent of its workforce to return. The bank will monitor body temperatures and is providing an app for staff to report symptoms. No more socialising in the canteen: only one person will dine at a table at a time.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is also monitoring temperatures and no more pressing your fingerprint on security scanners. External visitors wont be allowed to the head office.