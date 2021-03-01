Riskier currencies recover from Friday carnage; dollar consolidates

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Australian dollar and other riskier currencies recovered some lost ground against the US dollar on Monday, after suffering their biggest plunges in a year at the end of last week amid a hefty sell-off in global bond markets. The greenback weakened broadly early in Asia trade, but barely enough to trim its biggest surge since June from Friday.
Currency markets have taken cues from the global bond market, where yields have surged in anticipation of an accelerated economic recovery. The aggressive bond selling implies a bet that global central bankers will need to tighten policy much earlier than they have so far been forecasting. Equities and commodities have also sold off as the debt rout unsettles investors.
Also read: Asian stocks surge, battered bond market tries to steady
“USD direction is likely to hinge on not only the direction, but also the pace, of global bond moves,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists wrote in a research note. Bond moves are trumping economic data as the driver of foreign-exchange markets, with yields moving “well in advance” of economic fundamentals, they said. “The risk is tilted to a firmer USD this week because we doubt central banks will intervene in any meaningful way yet.”
The Aussie dollar jumped 0.6 per cent to $0.7754 early in the Asian session on Monday, following a 2.1 per cent plunge on Friday. The New Zealand dollar strengthened 0.6 per cent to $0.7270, recovering some of Friday’s 1.9 per cent slide. The euro gained 0.2 per cent to $1.20910, after dropping 0.9 per cent at the end of last week, the most since April. The dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to 106.415 yen, but still near the six-month high of 106.69 touched on Friday.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who last week repeated the US central bank will look through any near-term inflation spike and tighten policy only when the economy is clearly improving, will speak on the economy this Friday, the same day as the usually closely-watched monthly payrolls data is due. The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and markets are widely expecting it to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates, while also addressing the market dislocation.
Currency bid prices at 050 GMT
Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High
Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar
$1.2095 $1.2070 +0.22% -1.00% +1.2102 +1.2070
Dollar/Yen 106.4420 106.5700 -0.15% +3.02% +106.5670 +106.4000
Euro/Yen 128.74 128.60 +0.11% +1.43% +128.8000 +128.6000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9075 0.9086 -0.13% +2.57% +0.9086 +0.9060
Sterling/Dollar 1.3983 1.3923 +0.45% +2.37% +1.3990 +1.3931
Dollar/Canadian 1.2693 1.2740 -0.35% -0.31% +1.2732 +1.2690
Aussie/Dollar 0.7747 0.7799 -0.64% +0.73% +0.7757 +0.7706
NZ 0.7271 0.7231 +0.57% +1.27% +0.7280 +0.7234
Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...