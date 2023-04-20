Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd has introduced three add-on covers for its vehicle insurance policies.

It has announced a ‘Smart Save’ add-on cover for private cars. This comes at a zero cost and will help the customer to get an upfront discount in Own Damage (OD) insurance premium, for repairing their vehicles at Royal Sundaram’s identified repair shops and garages in the event of a claim, said a statement.

It has also introduced two add-on covers for two-wheeler policies. The add-on ‘Roadside Assistance’ will cover 11 emergency services, which can rescue an immobilised two-wheeler. The services can be requested for electrical, mechanical, or accidental breakdown.

‘Return to Invoice’ add-on cover comes with two plans which will seek to protect the two-wheeler insurance customers to get their invoice value of the vehicle in case of a total loss, including theft of the vehicle. As per the plan chosen, road tax, registration charges, and insurance costs are also covered by the customer.

“With a greater number of vehicles hitting the roads every day, the number of road accidents is also rising. These add-ons will greatly benefit insured customers in case of any contingency to the vehicle,” said MS Sreedhar, Managing Director, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co Ltd.

