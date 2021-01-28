Money & Banking

RS Sharma to head Ayushman Bharat

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

The National Health Authority (NHA) has appointed RS Sharma as the new Chief Executive to head its health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – a flagship programme of the government.

He will be replacing Indu Bhushan whose three years terms comes to an end. Sharma, the former Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), also heads the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat Covid-19, and is a member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19.

Recently, in an interview with BusinessLine, he had said that the CoWIN app is necessary because you have to record a vaccination event and that includes robust authentication – verification, vaccine details and certificates.

