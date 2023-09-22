The government securities and forex market cheered the inclusion of India in JPMorgan’s Global Bond Index – Emerging Markets, but gains were limited in both markets due to expected structure of index flows and broader market sentiment.

Market participants have lauded the move as positive for Indian money markets as it will bring in a new set of investors to the market. The fact that it is an index or passive fund, will ensure that there is a regular flow of foreign capital unlike under the FPI limits which remain under-utilised at around 15 per cent due to the need for active management.

The inclusion will be staggered over a 10-month period starting from June 2024, and is expected to support both the government bond and rupee markets.

JP Morgan Index fund could bring in $2-2.5 billion every month

“The JPMorgan Index fund has a corpus of around $216 billion so 10 per cent comes to about $2-2.5 billion every month. This money will start coming in a staggered way from June 2024. This is not a very disruptive flow for our market because government borrows approximately $15 billion a month, which makes the total monthly supply from index inclusion around 15 per cent of the demand,” said Gopal Tripathi, Head - Treasury and Capital Markets, Jana Small Finance Bank.

Government bond prices, which rose following the news, erased gains after lower-than-expected cut-offs at the ₹33,000 crore gilt auction on Friday as market participants refrained from bidding aggressively on expectations of further rise in US treasury yields and crude oil prices.

“Near term, we expect bond yields and INR to reverse gains after the initial euphoria, tracking global markets. However, the trend will again reverse in favour of bonds by end March 2024, with10-year yield coming off well below 7 per cent. For H2 FY24, we see USD-INR ranging 82.25-84.25,” Emkay Global Financial said in a note.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent, 2033 bond closed at ₹100.47, or at 7.19 per cent yield, against ₹100.63, or 7.17 per cent yield on Thursday. The yield on the 7.18 per cent, 2033 bond also closed 2 bps higher.

Impact will be a lot more muted

On the other hand, the Indian rupee opened sharply higher on Friday but pared some gains on accelerated buying by some banks in the second half on behalf of oil marketing companies.

The rupee broke its five-day streak of ending below 83 per dollar. It closed at 82.93 a dollar on Friday, higher than 83.09 per dollar on Thursday.

However, others believe that the market impact will be a lot more muted as much of the impact has already been factored in and future trajectory will be led by macros and fundamentals.

“As flow through this route will start from June 2024, the impact on bond yield will be negligible at the moment and the direction of yield will be guided by other factors. Expect 10-year benchmark yield to close between 7.20-7.40 per cent by end of FY24,” Tripathi said.

