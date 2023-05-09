The rupee (INR) depreciated on Tuesday, breaching the crucial 82 level, due to the dollar (USD) gaining strength against major currencies and sustained demand for the greenback from public sector banks on behalf of oil marketing company clients.

The Indian unit, which declined to a two-week low, closed at 82.04 per dollar, down 24 paise over the previous close of 81.80. In intraday trades, the rupee tested a high and low of 81.82 and 82.14 per USD, respectively.

Dollar purchases

“Banks bought dollars on behalf of public-sector oil companies, leading to outflows. There is bullishness in the dollar due to strong non-farm payroll data in the US and wage growth,” said Rama Chandra Reddy, Head of Treasury, Karur Vysya Bank.

It may be pertinent to note that the dollar purchases by oil marketing companies came ahead of the release of US retail inflation data due Wednesday, even as crude oil edged lower, giving up some of the gains in the previous two trading sessions. The inflation trajectory will determine the future course of rate action by the US Fed.

Anindya Banerjee, Vice President, Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities, said USDINR closed at its highest levels since April 24th.

“Lumpy corporate outflows of dollars pushed USDINR higher. Over the near term, we expect USDINR to remain within a range of 81.75 and 82.30 on spot,” he said.

IFA Global Research, in a report, said the Rupee opened almost flat at 81.83 and traded in a much broader range of 82.14 to 81.82 with a weakening bias.

“The domestic currency hit a 2-week low on the back of importer’s dollar demand and stopped getting triggered by the traders as it crossed 82.

“The dollar index is marginally higher at 101.7 as the US CPI data looms nearer. EUR (Euro) and SEK (Swedish Krona) are down more than 0.3 per cent against the USD,” per the report.