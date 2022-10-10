Rupee hit an all-time intraday low of 82.6775 per dollar on Monday but closed unchanged as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aggressively intervened in the market.

The Indian unit, which opened about 32 paise weaker at 82.6350, closed flat at 82.32 per dollar.

Strong non-farm payroll data and multi-decade high inflation level in the US has increased the possibility of the Fed yet again raising the interest rate by 75 basis points, which in turn will weaken other currencies, especially from emerging markets, due to portfolio outflows, say forex dealers.

Demand for dollars

Demand for dollars from oil marketing companies and custodial banks weighed on the rupee. But RBI’s intervention via dollar sales ensured that the rupee recovered from intraday lows.

Elara Capital, in a report, noted that the rupee, so far, has borne the brunt of an aggressive global tightening as hawkish Federal Reserve and interest rate differentials continue to weigh on its outlook. Elevated trade deficit prints and recent surge in crude oil prices add to the near-term headwinds.

“But note that tailwinds may gradually gather steam for the external sector from Q1FY24 even as near-term turn-around in the rupee is remote.

“We see dollar-rupee touching 83.50 level by December CY22E and 84-85 by March CY23E, amid expected rise in crude oil price, depleting forex reserves and aggressive global monetary tightening cycle,” per the report.