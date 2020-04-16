Money & Banking

Rupee sheds 43 paise to touch 76.44

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

The rupee sank to an all-time low on Thursday, closing at 76.87 to the dollar against the previous close of 76.44, as there were hardly any dollar inflows in the market and the coronavirus cases showed a rising trend in the country.

The Indian unit opened 31 paise weaker at 76.75 over the previous close. Intraday, it tested a low and high of 76.87 and 76.68, respectively.

Forex dealers said the forward premiums indicate that the rupee is expected to depreciate further. They added that the central bank may intervene on Friday to stem the rupee from touching the 77 level.

Published on April 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Workers face income loss of Rs 4.05 lakh crore due to lockdown, SBI report