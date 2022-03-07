Rupee sinks 79 paise against US dollar as oil is on the boil amid geo-political tensions

The Rupee sank to a record 76.96 against US dollar as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated further, impacting global markets, including equities and commodities. Oil is in the boil and has crossed $130 a barrel

At the current level, the rupee has weakened about 79 paise against the previous close of 79.17.

Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said: “Overall, Tsunami has already hit the shore and 5 major factors, Oil, sell-off in equities, geopolitical tensions, stronger dollar, State election results could lead to the unfolding of big waves in the Rupee.”

Government securities (G-Secs) yields jumped, with the yield of the benchmark 10-year paper (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) rising 7 paise and its price dropping about 48 paise in trades, going by CCIL data around 1 pm.