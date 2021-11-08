Rupee surges 27 paise to 74.19 against US dollar in early trade

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The rupee surged 27 paise to 74.19 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by dovish central banks.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.25 against the dollar and gained further ground to 74.19 in early deals, a rise of 27 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.46 against the US dollar.
The forex market was closed on Friday for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
The Indian Rupee opened stronger this Monday supported by dovish central banks, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to hike borrowing costs, as there was still ground to cover to reach maximum employment. The central bank did announce a $15 billion monthly tapering of its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.
Additionally, flows into the market could also lend support. However, the Reserve Bank of India's presence could cap the appreciation bias, the note said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 94.31.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.02 per cent to $83.58 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 221.26 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 59,846.36, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.75 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,860.05.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹328.11 crore, as per exchange data.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...