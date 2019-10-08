Rupeek expands into Coimbatore

Rupeek expands to Coimbatore

Bengaluru-based financial technology firm Rupeek has expanded its services to Coimbatore. With this, the gold loan lender is now present in eight cities – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Coimbatore. The asset-backed online lending platform aims to expand its services across 100 cities in the next two years. Sumit Maniyar, founder and CEO, Rupeek, said the company aims to create a transparent brand in the gold loan lending space by helping its customers fulfil their immediate credit requirements within 30 minutes. It is backed by banks such as ICICI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank acting as its lending partners. Our Bureau