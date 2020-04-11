RV Verma appointed as non-executive Chairman of AU Small Finance Bank

RV Verma, former Chairman and Managing Director of National Housing Bank, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of AU Small Finance Bank.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved his appointment for a period of one year with effect from April 8, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Verma, an MA in Economics, has been associated with AU Small Finance Bank since 2018 as an independent director. He is also a member of the advisory committee of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Meanwhile, RBI has also approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as Wholetime Director of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years with effect from April 19.