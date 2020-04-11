Money & Banking

RV Verma appointed as non-executive Chairman of AU Small Finance Bank

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

RV Verma, former Chairman and Managing Director of National Housing Bank, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of AU Small Finance Bank.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved his appointment for a period of one year with effect from April 8, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Verma, an MA in Economics, has been associated with AU Small Finance Bank since 2018 as an independent director. He is also a member of the advisory committee of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Meanwhile, RBI has also approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as Wholetime Director of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years with effect from April 19.

Published on April 11, 2020
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
NBFC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘Money is safe in PMJDY accounts’