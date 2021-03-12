S Srimathy takes over as ED at IOB

S Srimathy has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank. Prior to this, she served as Chief General Manager at Canara Bank. She had been deputed to NABARD as Chief Vigilance Officer immediately before her appointment to Indian Overseas Bank.

Srimathy joined Canara Bank as a Probationary Officer in November 1986. She has 34+ years of banking experience across categories of branches from rural to metro, and is well exposed to various verticals such as branch operations, mid & large credits, human resources and risk management.

She headed Canara Bank’s prime corporate branch at Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, for over three years. She also headed the corporate credit wing and international operations at Canara Bank’s head office before becoming head of Chennai Circle.

She holds a post-graduate degree in commerce, along with a masters in business administration. She is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (CAIIB).