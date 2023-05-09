Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed and US-based fintech software company modernising mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, has opened its non-US headquarters in Chennai. This will support Sagent’s newly incorporated software engineering team resulting from Sagent’s 2022 partnership deal with Mr. Cooper, the third-largest mortgage servicer in America.

The Chennai centre can host 120 employees. In 2023, Sagent is selectively adding talent and operations to accelerate its building of cloud-native platforms to power America’s complex $13 trillion mortgage industry, says a release.

Milestones

“Three key Sagent operational milestones this year are hiring Fannie Mae vet Marianne Sullivan as Chief Operating Officer, hiring Wells Fargo vet Perry Hilzendeger as Executive Vice President, Servicing, and opening our Chennai, India operation to accelerate our cloud-native mortgage servicing software development,” said Sagent’s CEO Dan Sogorka.

Sagent powers America’s top bank and non-bank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernise the home ownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles, the company’s release read .