Sanjay Khanna appointed as interim CEO of Amex India

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) India has an interim CEO in Sanjay Khanna, who is currently the COO.

Manoj Adlakha, who has been the CEO of Amex’s India unit for nearly eight years, has now been given international responsibilities and designated as SVP and International Head of Customer Marketing, AEBC India. These changes will be effective May 14.

In his new role, Adlakha will be responsible for advancing the customer engagement strategy and contributing to the revenue growth by driving customer’s share of wallet across American Express’ key international markets. He will continue to be based in India.

During his three-decade career over two stints at American Express, Manoj has held many strategic positions across Risk Operations, Strategic Planning, Finance, Commercial and Consumer Cards.

With this move, Sanjay Khanna, COO, AEBC India will assume expanded role of the CEO, heading the India consumer business. He will also be leading the India Country Executive Team (CET) that develops growth strategies for American Express’ India business. He served as the Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board.

Currently, an internal and external search for the permanent CEO role of AEBC India is underway.