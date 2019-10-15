Saraswat Bank launches app for opening account

To facilitate Government's direct benefit transfer, Saraswat Co-operative Bank has launched an account opening application, Saraswat Bank 100+.

The Smart Savings Account App, with a user-friendly interface, instantly opens an account in just a few minutes and users have the added advantage to choose their account number.

However, only users who wish to opt-in for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in this account can open the account through this service.

The multilingual (English/Hindi/Marathi) mobile app allows the opening of a new savings account through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The account would be opened based on applicant’s name, address, gender and Date of Birth registered with UIDAI.

Final KYC formalities can be completed by the user, by either visiting select branch or by requsting an official to visit the user’s residence to complete the procedure through tab banking facility.

The app is currently available on Google Playstore. Any individual who is an Indian resident of age 18 years and above can open an account through this app.