Money & Banking

Saraswat Bank launches app for opening account

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

The Sarwaswat Bank 100 + app is currently available on Google Playstore

To facilitate Government's direct benefit transfer, Saraswat Co-operative Bank has launched an account opening application, Saraswat Bank 100+.

The Smart Savings Account App, with a user-friendly interface, instantly opens an account in just a few minutes and users have the added advantage to choose their account number.

However, only users who wish to opt-in for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in this account can open the account through this service.

The multilingual (English/Hindi/Marathi) mobile app allows the opening of a new savings account through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The account would be opened based on applicant’s name, address, gender and Date of Birth registered with UIDAI.

Final KYC formalities can be completed by the user, by either visiting select branch or by requsting an official to visit the user’s residence to complete the procedure through tab banking facility.

The app is currently available on Google Playstore. Any individual who is an Indian resident of age 18 years and above can open an account through this app.

Published on October 15, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will the end of LIBOR in 2021 have an impact on domestic banks, companies?