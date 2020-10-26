Sashidhar Jagdishan to take charge as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, will have a new chief from October 27 when Sashidhar Jagdishan takes charge as Managing Director and CEO.

“Aditya Puri has retired as the Managing Director of the bank at the end of business hours on October 26 upon reaching 70 years of age, in accordance with the tenure approved by the Reserve Bank of India,” the lender said in a regulatory filing, adding that the board places on record its deep and sincere appreciation for the exceptional contribution made by Puri.

Puri was the bank’s MD since its inception in 1994. Jagdishan too joined HDFC Bank in 1996.