Sashidhar Jagdishan to take over as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank

In a change of guard at the country’s largest private sector lender, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank.

“The RBI vide its communication dated August 3has approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for three years with effect from October 27,” the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank’s board will be meeting soon to approve the appointment of Jagdishan, who will take over from incumbent Aditya Puri who is set to retire on October 26.

Jagdishan joined the bank in the year 1996 as a manager in the finance division. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of HDFC Bank in 2008