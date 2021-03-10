Satyanarayana Raju takes charge as Canara Bank ED

K Satyanarayana Raju has been appointed as the Executive Director of Canara Bank. In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the bank said the Central government has appointed Raju for three years and he has takencharge on March 10. Earlier, Raju served as Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda.

Raju is a physics graduate, post graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB. He joined Vijaya Bank in 1988 and roseto the level of Chief General Manager in Bank of Baroda.

During his 33-year-long banking career, he has headed various branches for 12 years, including Specialised Corporate Banking Branch. He was Regional head of Shivamogga, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He was also Zonal Head of Mumbai Zone, which is the Biggest Zone of the bank. Later, he also headed Operations and Services Department at Head Office. He has rich experience in all Segments of Banking, including Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Retail Credit, Agri Financing, Credit Monitoring, Credit Recovery, Compliance etc.

He has served as a Director in BoB Financial Solutions Limited, Subsidiary of Bank of Baroda and was also a member of the steering committee of BOB-IIT Bombay Innovation centre.