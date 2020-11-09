Savita Singh quits LIC Housing Finance

Savita Singh has tendered her resignation as an Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) citing personal reasons.

Singh is the wife of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

LICHFL, in a regulatory filing, said: “This is to inform you that the company has received an intimation on 09.11.2020 from Savita Singh, Independent Director, regarding her resignation from the board of LIC Housing Finance Limited citing personal reasons.”

Singh, who is a partner with the real estate team at Khaitan & Co, Advocates, was first appointed as a director on LICHFL’s board on May 25, 2012. She was re-appointed for a second term with effect from May 24, 2017. Her current term was to end on May 24, 2023.

In her resignation letter (email) to LICHFL’s board of directors, Singh said: “Due to personal reasons, I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Non-Executive Independent Director of LIC Housing Finance Limited.

“Kindly accept this letter as my resignation from the Non-Executive Independent Directorship of the company and relieve me of my duties.”