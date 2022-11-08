Mumbai-based SBFC Finance has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offer (IPO) comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹750 crore and offer for sale (IPO) aggregating up to ₹850 crore.
The OFS is by promoter selling shareholders - Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Arpwood Capital Private Limited, Eight45 Services LLP and SBFC Holdings Pte. Ltd.
SBFC Finance is a non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company offering Secured MSME Loans and Loans against Gold, with a majority of its borrowers being entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working class individuals.
The company focuses on disbursing loans with a ticket size in the range of ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh and as of June 30, 2022, 84.73 per cent of its AUM, which as at June-end stood at ₹3,628 crore, had a ticket size within this range, per the DRHP.
Gross NPA to the Gross Loan Book stood at 2.68 per cent as of June-end. Net profit for FY22 was at ₹64.5 crore (₹85 crore in FY21).
As of June 30, SBFC Finance had a footprint in 104 cities, spanning 16 Indian states and two union territories, with 135 branches.