SBI appoints Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra as CFO

State Bank of India (SBI) said Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He joined the bank on Thursday, said SBI in a regulatory filing.

India’s largest bank had invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of CFO on a contract basis in June 2020.

Also read: Ashwini Kumar Tewari assumes charge as MD & CEO of SBI Card

Prior to this appointment, Attra was a partner with EY India.