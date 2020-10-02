Money & Banking

SBI appoints Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra as CFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

Attra was earlier a partner with EY India

State Bank of India (SBI) said Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He joined the bank on Thursday, said SBI in a regulatory filing.

India’s largest bank had invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of CFO on a contract basis in June 2020.

Prior to this appointment, Attra was a partner with EY India.

