SBI appoints Chugh as DMD & Head of Digital Banking

State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Head of Digital Banking.
He would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies, per a statement by India’s largest bank.
“Chugh is a seasoned banker and a digital banking expert with an experience of nearly three decades,” the Bank said.
Prior to joining SBI, Chugh was serving Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as MD & CEO. He also had a long stint of 18 years at HDFC Bank where he managed several leadership roles in retail banking.
Published on
March 08, 2022
