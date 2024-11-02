State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Debasish Mishra as the Chief General Manager of its New Delhi Circle, effective November 1, 2024.
Mishra has experience across Credit, Operations, Forex, IT, HR, and MSME sectors, both in India and overseas, SBI said in a statement.
- Also read: Tata Power arm, IndusInd Bank join forces to finance solar projects for small enterprises
A Certified Financial Planner and Chevening Gurukul Scholar, Mishra’s appointment comes at a time when SBI’s New Delhi Circle, comprising over 1,700 branches, aims to reinforce its market position in alignment with the nation’s growth, it added.
SBI currently has 17 local head offices, which are headed by Chief General Managers, overseeing its network of 22,600-odd branches across the country.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.