State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Debasish Mishra as the Chief General Manager of its New Delhi Circle, effective November 1, 2024.

Mishra has experience across Credit, Operations, Forex, IT, HR, and MSME sectors, both in India and overseas, SBI said in a statement.

A Certified Financial Planner and Chevening Gurukul Scholar, Mishra’s appointment comes at a time when SBI’s New Delhi Circle, comprising over 1,700 branches, aims to reinforce its market position in alignment with the nation’s growth, it added.

SBI currently has 17 local head offices, which are headed by Chief General Managers, overseeing its network of 22,600-odd branches across the country.