State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed four directors on the central board of the bank. According to the disclosure under Regulation 30 (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SBI has reappointed Ketan Shivji Vikamsey and Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape to its board and has added Rajesh Kumar Dubey and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat as directors.

The appointment is for a period of three years, from June 26, 2023, to June 25, 2026.

