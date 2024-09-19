The State Bank of India, a public-sector banking company, has appointed Joohi Smita Sinha as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the bank’s Bengaluru Circle, which covers the state of Karnataka.

The Bengaluru Circle comprises the bank’s operations in Karnataka, with over 1,700 branches and offices managing a balance sheet of more than ₹4,90,000 crore.

Prior to taking charge as the Chief General Manager of Bengaluru Circle, Sinha was the Chief General Manager (Organisational Planning and System and procedures) at SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.

A Probationary Officer of the 1995 batch, Smt Joohi Smita Sinha has varied banking experience in areas like Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Human Resources, with a cumulative experience of more than 29 years in the banking industry.