SBI, Canara Bank brainstorm on performance, way ahead

The Local Head Office of State Bank of India (SBI), Kerala, and the Regional Office of Canara Bank, Convenor of the State-Level Banking Committee (SLBC), joined banks elsewhere to host two-day consultative sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Mrigendra Lal Das, Chief General Manager, SBI, said that the sessions were held at all 29 Regional Offices covering all branches in the state based on the advice from Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

Performance review

The DFS advice, which BusinessLine has seen, said the bottom-up process of consultations will involve discussions at the branch/regional level, SLBC/State level and the national level.

It will also include a review of the banks’ performance during the last five years and detailed discussions. They will be aligned at alignment of banking with national priorities, stimulating ideas, and inculcating a sense of involvement among bankers.

At SBI, Regional Offices saw the respective heads sitting along with Branch Managers from the regional jurisdiction represented by the Deputy General Manager, and senior officials from the Local Head Office, Thiruvananthapuram.

SBI has six Administrative Offices (AOs) in Kerala Circle, and Chief General Manager Das attended sessions at all five Regional Offices under the Ernakulam AO.

Maiden event

Giri Kumar Nair, Chief General Manager, Corporate Centre, and Parthasarathy Patra, General Manager, attended the sessions in the Thiruvananthapuram AO while Rumay Dey, General Manager, took care of the Kozhikode and Trissur AOs.

This was the first of its kind event where in the Branch Managers themselves were asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector, and ideate on future strategy and the way forward.

It focused on the ways and means to increase credit to various sectors of the economy; enhance use of technology to bring about innovation; and enable big data analytics to make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs and aspirations of senior citizens, farmers, small industrialists, entrepreneurs, youth, students, and women.

A number of innovative suggestions came up during the sessions on how banks may improve the performance and prepare a road map for the future. These would be consolidated and taken up for further discussions at the SLBC/State level.