SBI Card enters into strategic partnership with American Express

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
SBI Card, the country’s largest pure play credit card issuer, and American Express have entered into a strategic partnership to offer a powerful mix of global benefits and exclusive privileges for discerning consumers in India.
With this partnership, SBI Card`s top end premium products — SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME — will be available on American Express’ global merchant network.
Designed for the premium segment of credit card users in India, SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME on the American Express platform combine unmatched benefits from both partners to offer consumers an enhanced premium experience.
Speaking to BusinessLine about the partnership, Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD and CEO, SBI Card, said: “Our partnership with American Express will enable us to bring a powerful and unique value proposition to our aspiring affluent and premium consumer segment. This alliance is another step in our efforts to bolster our premium portfolio, making our diverse portfolio of mass to premium more comprehensive and robust.”
The partnership with American Express has been forged with a broader vision to create more premium products leveraging American Express’s strength as a global player in travel and lifestyle categories, Tewari said.
Currently, the premium segment contributes about 15 per cent to SBI Card’s portfolio in terms of cards outstanding. “This segment remains a key focus area for us and we seek to further expand our strength in the space, by launching new products, including in super premium segment. This partnership is a strategic step in that direction, and will enable SBI Card to capitalise on premium brand positioning of American Express while offering an enhanced experience to higher strata of the premium customer segment”.
Pierric Beckert, President, American Express Global Network Services, said: “Around the world, American Express partners with banks that share our commitment to superior customer service and providing quality products to customers. Our issuing partnership with SBI Card will enhance the service and value proposition for Indian consumers and significantly expand our footprint in the country. Together, we will create appealing and differentiated products to meet the needs of a wide set of Indian consumers.”
He said that all partner bank-issued cards enjoy acceptance worldwide on the American Express network. They come with contactless technology for greater convenience and safety of usage, especially given the current circumstances (Covid-19), Beckert told BusinessLine.
There is enhanced online protection through authentication via SafeKey feature. In addition, card-members are protected as Amex employs robust fraud prevention techniques to ensure the lowest fraud rates in the industry.
Asked if SBI Card was the first issuer in India with which a strategic partnership of this nature was being entered into, Beckert said that American Express has had a long standing presence in the India market — first through its partnership with ICICI Bank since 2003, as well as a partnership with IndusInd Bank since 2012.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...