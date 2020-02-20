Money & Banking

SBI Card, Landmark Group tie-up to launch retail co-branded credit cards

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

SBI Card has partnered with Landmark Group to launch retail co-branded credit cards. Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Max SBI Card, and Spar SBI Card were introduced in partnership with four Landmark brands – Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max, and Spar. Hardayal Prasad, MD and CEO, SBI Card, said: “We are pleased to partner with Landmark Group and, thorugh the retail co-branded credit cards, we are exploring 5 to 10 per cent of business from the 38 million customer base of Landmark Group from Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max, and Spar.”

