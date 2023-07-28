SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card), the country’s largest pure play credit card issuer, on Friday reported a 5.4 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 at ₹593 crore (₹627 crore).

The bottomline was marginally lower than net profit of ₹597 crore recorded in the March 2023 quarter.

For the quarter under review, SBI Card recorded a total income of ₹4,046 crore, up 24 per cent over total income of ₹3,263 crore in the same quarter last year, the company’s filing with stock exchanges showed.

In the March 2023 quarter, SBI Card had recorded total income of ₹3,917 crore.