Money & Banking

SBI Card Q3 net profit up 84 per cent at ₹386 crore

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022
Cards in force for the credit card issuer touched a new milestone at 1.32 cr

SBI Card, the country’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, on Monday reported an 84 per cent increase in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 at ₹386 crore (₹210 crore). Total revenue for the quarter under review increased 24 per cent to ₹3,140 crore (₹2,540 crore).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, SBI Card’s net profit grew 28 per cent to ₹1,035 crore (₹809 crore). Total revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 grew 14 per cent to ₹8,285 crore (₹7,245 crore), SBI Card said in a statement.

Spike in spending

Meanwhile, the cards in force for the credit card issuer touched a new milestone at 1.32 crore as of Q3 FY22, up 15 per cent over 1.15 crore as of Q3 FY21. Total spending grew 47 per cent to ₹55,397 crore in Q3 FY22 as against ₹37,797 crore in Q3 FY21.

The gross non-performing assets were at 2.40 per cent of gross advances as of  December 31, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.83 per cent as of  December 31, 2021.

Published on January 24, 2022

