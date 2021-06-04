Money & Banking

SBI Chennai circle gets new CGM

Updated on June 04, 2021

R Radhakrishna has taken charge as the new Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Chennai circle.

Before his elevation as CGM, Radhakrishna served as GM, CCGRO (Commercial Clients Group Regional Office), in Bengaluru. The Chennai circle of the SBI has 1,248 bank branches under its jurisdiction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He joined the bank as Probationary Officer in 1987, and held various assignments in retail operations, HR and corporate credit. He has more than 33 years of experience in banking with more than 10 years of experience in high value credit, according to a statement.

